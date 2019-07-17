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VIDEO: Trump Parties With NFL Cheerleaders, MSM Says It's Epstein Pedophilia
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228 views • July 17, 2019
CNN hosts furiously present an outdated video showing Trump living the bachelor life partying with adult professional cheerleaders, and rubbing elbows with billionaires in an attempt to tie him to Jeffrey Epstein's heinous crimes.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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