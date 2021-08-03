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Permanent Solutions for Temporary Problems
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0 view • August 03, 2021
In life, a pitfall exists for those enacting permanent solutions to temporary problems. Institutions have a bad habit of doing this. In many cases, their life-spans outlast their original mandate. Like the March of Dimes, which ostensibly came into existence to fight polio. Once polio was gone, though (and the mission was accomplished) did the March of Dimes dissolve? No. It just shifted to other diseases to justify the paychecks of its CEO and staff. In the military, they call this phenomenon mission creep. Like the mission creep of creating NATO to fight the Soviet Union. After the Soviet Union collapsed, was NATO disbanded? No, they remained as a permanent solution to a temporary problem.
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