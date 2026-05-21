Airstrikes by the Malian Armed Forces targeting Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) & Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) positions, militants, & vehicles across multiple locations in Mali

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Footage showing airstrikes conducted by Turkish-made TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) operated by the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), targeting Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) positions, militants, and vehicles across multiple locations in Mali.
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