Why President Trump's Tariffs Are The Only Way To Save The Middle Class

* A country that doesn’t make anything quickly dies.

* Robert Lighthizer explains how DJT’s tariff program can stop America’s slide.

* He is Chair of the Center For American Trade at AFPI and former U.S. Trade Representative.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 19 March 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-bob-lighthizer

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1902468999511994461