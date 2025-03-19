© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why President Trump's Tariffs Are The Only Way To Save The Middle Class
* A country that doesn’t make anything quickly dies.
* Robert Lighthizer explains how DJT’s tariff program can stop America’s slide.
* He is Chair of the Center For American Trade at AFPI and former U.S. Trade Representative.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 19 March 2025
