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Kingdom Parables
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3 views • November 09, 2021
Kingdom Parables [2018] is a distinctive WWCR broadcast showcasing three of Yahshua's most well-known parables relating to the coming Kingdom of Yahweh. This upbeat sermon explains why Christ claimed to only come unto Israelites (being our Good Shepherd) thus clarifies how His faithful sheep need to obtain proverbial "pearls of great price" in order to pass through one of the twelve gates of the coming new Jerusalem.
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