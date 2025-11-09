From 1946, Nuclear Bomb Shelters are for Human Trafficking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/115518338630494876
I am SvenVonErick on X. Connecticut State Police Troop C put a hit out on me Steven G. Erickson by orders of Steve Spellman, Sgt. Foxx, Chris Dodd, Richard Blumenthal, John G. Rowland, Taco Sullivan (Judge liked molesting both sexes of Spanish Kids), George Soros & others for ratting them out for coming 9-11. Hopefully they won't succeed after too many failed attempts to count. I don't check comments here. Text or leave voicemail 1 706 740 9324. Looking for donations to write book or make movie. Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem NH 03079.