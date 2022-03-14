Russia s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Declaration

Telegram - Russian MFA. | ”Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: We have explained many times that the situation in Ukraine has evolved in such a way that it poses a direct threat to Russia’s security. No one listened despite all our reminders, admonitions, calls and proposals during all these years. President Vladimir Putin has spoken on this topic many times. New evidence which is now being uncovered on the liberated territories, in particular in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, demonstrates that there was a detailed plan to attack these People’s Republics this month.

We are also outraged by what Pentagon has been doing in the biological laboratories created with its funding. It uses the Ukrainian territory to carry out experiments with pathogens which can then be used to create biological weapons.

(excerpt from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions following talks with Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, Antalya, March 10, 2022)”