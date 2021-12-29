© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Smartphones and Social Media - A Mass Surveillance Dystopia.
Follow
3
Share
Report
36 views • December 29, 2021
Become a Supporting Member, access 58+ membership videos (more added each month) ► http://academyofideas.com/members/
Paypal (One-Time Donations) ► https://www.paypal.me/academyofideas
Bitcoin: 1P6ntukFENP1nvEf4bJNj3tsDEuiSyUFW6
Get the transcript (and a gallery to the art) ► https://academyofideas.com/2021/10/sm...
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/academyofid...
Podcast:
---
Subscribe to us on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...
Subscribe to us on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast...
Subscribe to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2dio7KU...
---
Subscribe on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
Some of the art in this video was created by Andreas Varro – check out more of his excellent work here:
https://www.andreasvarro.com/
http://www.instagram.com/andreas.varro
Intro and Outro music composed by Roberto Cipollina - robertocipollina.com
Paypal (One-Time Donations) ► https://www.paypal.me/academyofideas
Bitcoin: 1P6ntukFENP1nvEf4bJNj3tsDEuiSyUFW6
Get the transcript (and a gallery to the art) ► https://academyofideas.com/2021/10/sm...
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/academyofid...
Podcast:
---
Subscribe to us on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...
Subscribe to us on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast...
Subscribe to us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2dio7KU...
---
Subscribe on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
Some of the art in this video was created by Andreas Varro – check out more of his excellent work here:
https://www.andreasvarro.com/
http://www.instagram.com/andreas.varro
Intro and Outro music composed by Roberto Cipollina - robertocipollina.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.