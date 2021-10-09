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The CIA Warned a New Bio-Weapon Will Wipe Out Millions
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231 views • October 09, 2021
That was officially published four years ago but most of today's STUPID-19 followers were laughing at that time.
Now they queue for the vaccines created by the same psychopaths they have laughed at before.
Now they queue for the vaccines created by the same psychopaths they have laughed at before.
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