(MIAC #170) Put Yourself Where the Economy Will Expand Over the Next Six Year

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-170-put-yourself-where-the-economy-will-expand-over-the-next-six-years
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•New ropes in the atmosphere extremes of heat and cold collide
•Extreme precipitation events over China declined by 91% since 1961
•China getting drier which matches climate conditions of Asia in a Grand Solar Minimum
•China USA food feud
•Huge unemployment in China
•Problems in real estate values in China
•When food prices increase, China is finished
•China's new social credit score system
•China bans sharing of weather information and climate stories
•China in north Africa to set up new grow zones
•Rainy days / annual precipitation decreased over time in China and Australia
•Shares pledged for loans in China are not able to cover loans
•Governments plan to round up those protesting high food prices
•Where will the economy expand over the next six years?
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