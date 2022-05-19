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Baby Deaths Coverup? Study Links COVID-19 Vaccines to Mysterious Outbreak of Hepatitis in Children
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621 views • May 19, 2022
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now investigating 180 mysterious cases of hepatitis in children. The outbreak has been reported in 36 US states. A total of 520 children have developed hepatitis in 20 nations so far this year. Eleven children have died and over two dozen have required liver transplants.
Most of the infected children are under age 5. Could there be a link to Covid 19 vaccines? We’ve been looking into this story and have something to share with you.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/19/22
Most of the infected children are under age 5. Could there be a link to Covid 19 vaccines? We’ve been looking into this story and have something to share with you.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/19/22
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