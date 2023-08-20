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Engineering Breakthroughs That Will FEED The World
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High Hopes
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543 views • August 20, 2023

Two Bit da Vinci


August 19, 2023


Food Science: Check out amazing things Cult Foods Is Working on! https://www.cultfoodscience.com/


Farming changed the world, we used to all spend our days trying to find enough food to survive. Then came farming, and people became musicians and writers, and well modern civilization. But growing food comes with its fair share of challenges, and feeding the next billion people, isn't automatic. Today I wanted to share 4 ways engineering and food science, is hard at work to solve these problems. Let's figure this out together!

( CULT:CSE | CULTF:OTC )


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Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:58 - AI Weed Killing Robots

4:09 - Cultured & Cultivated Foods

7:38 - Agrivoltaics

10:59 - Vertical Farming


This Youtube video was conducted on behalf of Cult Food Science Corp. (CULT:CSE | CULTF:OTC) and was funded by Outside The Box Capital Inc. and/or affiliates after Two Bit Da Vinci Inc. was engaged by Outside The Box Capital Inc. to advertise for Cult Food Science Corp. (CULT:CSE | CULTF:OTC).


For our full disclaimer, please visit:

( https://bit.ly/3qvnjrX )


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,robot farming,weed killing robots,ai farming laser,ai farming weed killer,ai farming robot laser,ai farming weeds,cult foods,cult food science,agrivoltaics,agrivoltaics farming system,agrivoltaic farming,agrivoltaics solar panels,agrivoltaics explained,vertical farming technology,future of food,solving world hunger,feeding the world,food science,food technology,farming breakthroughs,farming technology,vertical farming


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQZM38N9ICo

Keywords
foodfood sciencefarmingaiartificial intelligenceengineeringbreakthroughsgeniusvertical farmingtwo bit da vincifeed the worldweed killing robotscultured foodcultivated foodsagrivoltaics
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