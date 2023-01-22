https://gettr.com/post/p25xh8tf9bf
#共产党假大空 #共同富裕
🍁 The Chinese Communist Party promised common prosperity for its people. But is it truly happening？
🍁 中国共产党承诺人民共同富裕，但这真的发生了吗？
新闻来源：https://youtu.be/epSbK11agBs
▫︎多推-2 ▪︎发稿-王一天
