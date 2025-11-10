BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gates Foundation Insider Admits Ivermectin Cures 'Man-Made Turbo Cancer'
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
152 views • 20 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v5doe35-gates-foundation-insider-admits-ivermectin-cures-man-made-turbo-cancer.html

Video Credit To - https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE?e9s=src_v1_cbl


Gates Foundation Insider Admits Ivermectin Cures 'Man-Made Turbo Cancer'


The mainstream media has been ordered to continue demonizing Ivermectin and urging people not to take it, even though major studies have proven that the Nobel prize-winning wonder drug cures 28 forms of cancer.


According to a Gates Foundation insider, Ivermectin posed a threat to the massive financial success of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, and now it’s challenging the trillion-dollar profits the elite stand to gain from the surge in turbo cancers due to the vaccines.


This is crucial information, and it’s vital that everyone understands the game the elite are playing so they can’t cause any more harm to our health.

covid vaccine injuryturbo cancerivermectin cancerivermectin cancer treatmentivermectin alternative cancer treatmentivermectin cancer curehow to use ivermectin to treat cancerdr william makis turbo cancergates foundation insider admits ivermectin cures man made turbo cancerivermectin turbo cancercovid vaccine turbo cancercovid vaccine cancer
