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Wake up to covid before it is too late
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280 views • May 27, 2021
The mainstream media is lying to us as people line up to get their DNA harvested with a stick to the base of the brain and injected with an unknown genetic time bomb for those that do not fall to the many other short term side effects.
If the government and media really cared about you then treatments like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin would be easily available. While waking up is not easy for many, do it before it is too late.
If the government and media really cared about you then treatments like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin would be easily available. While waking up is not easy for many, do it before it is too late.
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