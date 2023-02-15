Eliza's Bleu Cheese Sniff Test TNP CLIPS EP72

In this clip Number Six, TNP Contributor Chris Graves, and Special Guest Chuck Ochelli discuss the Timcast IRL / Eliza Bleu scandal. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Thursday at 10AM-1PM EST.Chuck's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/chuckochelli

Chris' Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix