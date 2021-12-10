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Radical & Incompetent Prosecutors
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50 views • December 10, 2021
These people cannot be made federal prosecutors.
If you think race is a moral category, you should be nowhere near our justice system.
Justice must be color-blind or it’s not justice.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286092415001
If you think race is a moral category, you should be nowhere near our justice system.
Justice must be color-blind or it’s not justice.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286092415001
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