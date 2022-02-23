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Anti-gravity and the nature of the Universe
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70 views • February 23, 2022
A mind-blowing movie about the source, cause and function of the universe and the resulting effect of (anti-)gravity.
It explains the limits of Human perception and the universe that is beyond perception. Then it explains the fundamental forces of the universe that create atoms, magnetism and how to cancel the effect of gravity.
It explains the limits of Human perception and the universe that is beyond perception. Then it explains the fundamental forces of the universe that create atoms, magnetism and how to cancel the effect of gravity.
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