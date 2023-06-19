1 Corinth, part 9: The Importance of Christ's Resurrection

Paul is talking about witnessess to Christ's resurrection and the importance of resurrection to completion of His gospel. This is a set-up, as he is speaking to those that did not believe in the resurrection, to the fact that the resurrection will save all humanity.

Originl Link: https://youtu.be/kgSPI7m2XTA

https://savedignoble.com/

https://saviourofall.org/

https://www.concordant.org/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/



http://www.theheraldofgodsgrace.org/authors_frames_old.htm

https://thathappyexpectation.blogspot.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@scotthicko8643



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HOrC2A7Jb5kHDEae9AAg



https://acetheologicalco.wordpress.com/

https://www.martinzender.com

https://www.youtube.com/@zendermeiste



