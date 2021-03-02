Michigan National Guard Troops in DC Hospitalized

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Whistleblower reveals poor food quality making Michigan National Guard members sick
A whistleblower describes meals: 74 with raw beef in one delivery and lunches served on Sunday with metal shavings. Other meals are described as a dinner roll and Sunny D. Photos sent by the whistleblower were included in the report showing raw, undercooked chicken, metal shavings on rice and a meal pack with snacks suitable for a school field trip–not deployed troops.
@MINationalGuard