ET Contact Requires 5D Ascension w/Earth & Portals in the Sky - Caroline Cory: Merkaba Chakras #98

Today, we talk with award-winning filmmaker, book author, energy healing and interdimensional consciousness lecturer, Mrs. Caroline Cory. Caroline, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
For more information about Caroline Cory offerings, please visit her websites.A TEAR IN THE SKY:
https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/a-tear-in-the-sky/umc.cmc.5g34tisibdiy4wfror6kx6ad0
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/atearinthesky
https://www.atearinthesky.com
SUPERHUMAN: THE INVISIBLE MADE VISIBLE
https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/superhuman-the-invisible-made-visible/umc.cmc.5y7v0gtts39ay6joq21wqjc1c
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/superhuman
https://www.superhumanfilm.com
CONSCIOUSNESS & MEDITATION: https://www.omniumuniverse.com/
UAP portal in the sky above Skin Walker Ranch. History Channel presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNO7JLeZ6js
UAP Scholarly research paper:
https://www.mdpi.com/1099-4300/21/10/939/htm
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7514271/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
#atearinthesky, #ufo, #carolinecory, #uap, #portals, #portalsinthesky, #aliens, #interdimension, #energyhealingcourses, #timelineshift, #mandelaeffects , #NPC, #buddhism , #reincarnation , #ascension, #starseeds , #metaphysics , #transcendentalmeditation, #5thdimension , #consciousness , #realityshifts , #lightbeings, #lightbeinghybrids, #nonphysicalsourcecodesouls , #tulkuchildren, #newearth , #mediumship , #spiritualawakening, #channeling , #3rddimension, #frequencies , #prelifeplanning , #parallelrealities, #maharishimeditation, #pleiadian, #rapture, #2012, #superhuman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.