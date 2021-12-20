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CC-26B / TRUTH can get you Killed part 2 - Tribute to Greg Canton
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1106 views • December 20, 2021
This is one of Greg Canton's last talks which likely raised his position on the enemies threat level. In part 2 - Greg exposes Lucifer's COVID agenda to make people into vessels for demonic possession. In memory of Greg Caton, a TRUTH warrior for Jesus Christ, please make this video go VIRAL and SHARE!
Professor Truth: [email protected]
Professor Truth: [email protected]
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