2 Guys Drinking Coffee w/ Special Guest, Freedom Fighter Pastor Artur Pawlowski

A SPECIAL THURSDAY EDITION PODCAST OF 2 GUYS DRINKING COFFEE WITH PASTOR ARTUR PAWLOWSKI OF CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADAPastor Artur Pawlowski has a church and street ministry in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. On the surface that may seem admirable, but Pastor Artur, a person who grew up in communist controlled Poland, became a freedom fighter and an inspiration for much of the world during the covid scamdemic lockdowns. Pastor Artur defied local oppression that tried to shutter his church and his ministry. Ultimately, he was arrested and found guilty of the heinous crime of speaking against the oppression and praying at one of the border protests in Canada.

We are so blessed to have Pastor Artur as a guest on a special edition of 2 Guys Drinking Coffee. We are anxious to discover his story and his role in the defense of freedom in his country and province. As most of us know, Canada is literally on the verge of totalitarianism and it’s courageous people like Pastor Artur that are keeping the wolves at bay.