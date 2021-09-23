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Doctor: The Day They Approved a Poison Lethal Injection to be a Vaccine is the Day I Became Antivaxx
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540 views • September 23, 2021
Dr. Ben Marble of http://myfreedoctor.com joins The Alex Jones Show in-studio to break down the fight against the out-of-control medical tyranny state taking hold around the world.
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