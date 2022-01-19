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WRITER Predicts 2019 CHINA VIRUS LAB LEAK and Global Pandemic in 1957
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32 views • January 19, 2022
In episode 2 of ROOM 101, we look at the time when Time Lester del Rey predicted a Deadly 21st Century CCP Virus Outbreak and global pandemic in his 1957 Novella, Badge of Infamy.
Born June 2nd, 1915, Lester del Rey was an American science fiction author and editor known for many novels including Tunnel Through Time, Nerves, Outpost of Jupiter, Mysterious Planet, Some were Human, and of course, Badge of Infamy.
His books were mainly published during the 1950s and 60s during an amazing period of science fiction that included stellar contributors to the genre like Isaac Asimov, Fredrick Pohl, Fritz Leiber, Clifford Simak, and others.
Read THE BADGE OF INFAMY here -
https://www.gutenberg.org/files/19471/19471-h/19471-h.htm
Born June 2nd, 1915, Lester del Rey was an American science fiction author and editor known for many novels including Tunnel Through Time, Nerves, Outpost of Jupiter, Mysterious Planet, Some were Human, and of course, Badge of Infamy.
His books were mainly published during the 1950s and 60s during an amazing period of science fiction that included stellar contributors to the genre like Isaac Asimov, Fredrick Pohl, Fritz Leiber, Clifford Simak, and others.
Read THE BADGE OF INFAMY here -
https://www.gutenberg.org/files/19471/19471-h/19471-h.htm
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