🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 16th April 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
💥High-precision, long-range air-based weapons destroyed production buildings of armoured plant in Kiev and military equipment repair facility in Nikolaev.
💥During the day, 16 enemy assets were hit by high-precision air-based missiles. Among them:
▫️11 areas of Ukrainian military equipment and weapons concentration in Povstanskoe in Odessa Region, Barvenkovo, Lisichansk, Sribnoe, Petrovskoe and Opytnoe;
▫️2 missile and artillery weapons depots near Nikolaev;
▫️1 central storage base for radar reconnaissance and communications equipment in south-east of Poltava;
▫️1 anti-aircraft weapons storage base south of Poltava;
area of 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade units concentration in Gusarovka.
✈️💥During the night, operational-tactical aviation hit 67 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment.
💥Russian air defence means shot down 1 Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in the air 15 kilometres south of Izyum.
💥Missile troops and artillery hit 811 assets, including 43 Ukrainian command posts, 8 fuel column for military equipment as well as 760 areas of enemy manpower concentration.
📊In total, 133 aircraft, 458 unmanned aerial vehicles, 246 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,246 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 252 multiple launch rocket systems, 981 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,146 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
Source @MoD Russia