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Latest Interview: Lin Wood Outlines Case for Rampant Voter Fraud in Georgia and Calls Out Dominion Voting System
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200 views • November 17, 2020
I mirrored this interview from John Fredericks YouTube channel and owner of John Fredericks radio network. Fredericks interviews Attorney Lin Wood, who in his own special way lays out the irregularities that went on in Georgia during the election and how @17:25 Lin Wood states that Dominion Voting Systems had some shady business going on counting ballots in Georgia.
Related video:
Lin Wood Outlines Case for Rampant Voter Fraud, GA Vote Corruption; GA Election will Be Nullified
John Fredericks Radio Show
https://youtu.be/R2OHdRUM9Gc
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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Related video:
Lin Wood Outlines Case for Rampant Voter Fraud, GA Vote Corruption; GA Election will Be Nullified
John Fredericks Radio Show
https://youtu.be/R2OHdRUM9Gc
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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