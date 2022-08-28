Quo Vadis





Aug 18, 2022 In this video we share Mystic Teresa Musco and a Vision of Padre Pio.





During her life, the Mystic Teresa Musco received a large number of apparitions, visions, locutions and supernatural events of various kinds.





Teresa claimed Padre Pio appeared to her:





"I am Padre Pio, " he said smilingly. "Jesus told me to give you this news; one day you shall be like me.





Look…"





And, with those words he held out his hands and showed her the stigmata which he himself had been given.





He then blessed her and disappeared. "





Saint Padre Pio was of course one of history's famous stigmatics.





There have been a number.





But for our purposes, we'd like to focus on prophecies: many who have the wounds also have visions, apparitions, locutions, and alleged words of knowledge about future events.





It is interesting that back in 1951, Teresa said she was told by the Madonna that "you will see many changes in the Church.





Christians who pray will be few.





Many souls walk to hell.





Women lose shame and embarrassment.





Satan will bring down many.





In the world, crisis will be common.





Satan sings his victory but it's time we all see My Son appear on the clouds and He will judge those who have despised His innocent Blood and Divinity.





Then my Immaculate Heart will triumph.





My daughter, I am here to tell you that the Father will send a great punishment to mankind in the second half of the twentieth century.





When Satan comes to the top of the church, understand that this moment will be able to seduce the minds of great scientists and will be the time when they intervene with very powerful weapons with which you can destroy most of humanity.





My daughter, be prepared for the tribulations that the Father has led to Italy; only the souls who offer themselves as victims can fully touch the heart of My Son and the Father.





From 1972 will begin the time of Satan; the Cardinals will oppose Cardinals and bishops against bishops.





You are in the midst of a very difficult time, which aims to scientifically explain all and no one thinks to give a little warmth, a little love, even for the poorest.





I tell you that the world is perverted.





I have appeared in Portugal and I have messages, but none has heard.





The fire and smoke decompose the world.





The waters of the oceans will turn into fire and steam.





The foam will rise flooding in Europe and all will sink under the lava of fire.





The chosen few living envy the dead. "





In 1962, Teresa received a message from Mary that said:





"Because the people and the clergy have increased the gutter of filth. . . the Church is at a crossing point: it will either go towards its own destruction, or it will find its path, which it should never have left. . .





I want to tell you that the world is perverse.





I appeared in Portugal where I left messages, but nobody listened. I appeared in Lourdes, in LaSalette, but only a few stone hearts melted.





But I want to tell you so many things that sadden my heart. . .





Now, I will speak to you about the third secret I have shared with Lucia at Fatima. I can tell you it has already been read, but nobody said a word about it. "





According to Gabriel Roschini -- a well-known Mariologist -- the Virgin explained to Teresa that "humankind is heading toward a big disaster, at high speed.





The population is becoming more and more lost. .





Fire and smoke will wreath the whole world.





The waves of the oceans will turn into fire and steam.





Spumous waves will rise covering Europe and will transform everything into molten lava.





Millions of adults and children will perish in this fire and the few who will survive will envy the dead because wherever they will look they will only see blood, death, and ruins, in the entire world. "





Let us pray for the Church and for the World that we might heed the warnings and return to the will of the Father.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaVxakshcZM



