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THE REAL REASON THAT DONALD J TRUMP WAS INDICTED 4 TIMES BY CROOKED JOE AND THE DEMOCRATS.
KevinJJohnston
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106 views • August 19, 2023

The Democrats know that if the Republicans win the next election they are all going to jail and some might even face lethal injection for high treason.


Donald Trump was by far the best American president in history. Barack Obama is the second worst with Joe Biden being the worst.


They know how much they suck and they know that all of you are going to be scrutinizing the next election inside and out.


The way that they are dealing with this is by keeping Donald Trump busy with a whole bunch of indictments and a whole bunch of court cases coming up.


This is what they did with me. When I was running for mayor of Calgary, they kept me busy with 75 criminal charges and a whole bunch of contempt of court hearings.


The contempt of court hearings were based on things that I never said but they claimed that I did and that is all that matters. They wanted me so busy that I couldn't focus on my campaign and truthfully it did work.


What is being done to Donald J Trump has been done to me for the last 6 years of my life. It is God awful and the only solution that I can ever come up with in my own mind is Revolution for America!


www.FreedomReport.ca


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democratsobamatreasonelectionpresidentrepublicansdonald trumpjoe bidenfraudindictmentcriminal chargescrook
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