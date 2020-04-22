Will You Pass the Soul Test?

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Bitchute Retraction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31rhK...
The Covid Plandemic Is So Obviously Fake - What the Fuck is Wrong With People?
Here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RQJ1Qg...
Or here: https://tinyurl.com/newvidplatform
Six Months in Jail, $11,000 Fine in NSW for Leaving Home Without a 'Reasonable Excuse’:
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/s...
Australian Government Plans to Bring in Mobile Phone App to Track People with Coronavirus:
https://www.theguardian.com/australia...
White House Hot Mic "So it's a Hoax?":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qni1H...
Strabane, We're in a Matrix (Satellite Trail):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhyKw...
"Please Stop The Ride" Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_m1...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexander Solzenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!