Palestinian fighters rockets burn down the city of Tel Aviv
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

In response to the massacre of Gaza, Palestinian fighters rained down a large barrage of rockets and burned many points in Israeli occupied city of Tel Aviv. Rockets fired by Al-Quds Brigade and Al Qassam Brigade partially penetrated Iron Dome air defense system, destroying and burning a number of buildings.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
iron dome rockets tel aviv al-quds brigade al qassam brigade

