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216 Pandemic Babies ≠ Human Babies - brief translation
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288 views • October 03, 2021
None of these pandemic babies are normal. I believe these kids are aliens and not humans. Find my earlier clip called 216*. Also see Claire Edwards' channel https://brighteon.com/channels/clairity
From "Absolutely None Of Any Of This Is Normal" from ZolnaReport.com
216*: https://www.brighteon.com/d814c7c1-f49d-46a8-b77e-8bb3292189cf
Compare with this image:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210425142425im_/http://www.metatech.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/alien-dolls.jpg
FROM https://web.archive.org/web/20210425142425/http://www.metatech.org/wp/aliens/alien-landing-get-on-ships-yes-or-no/
From "Absolutely None Of Any Of This Is Normal" from ZolnaReport.com
216*: https://www.brighteon.com/d814c7c1-f49d-46a8-b77e-8bb3292189cf
Compare with this image:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210425142425im_/http://www.metatech.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/alien-dolls.jpg
FROM https://web.archive.org/web/20210425142425/http://www.metatech.org/wp/aliens/alien-landing-get-on-ships-yes-or-no/
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