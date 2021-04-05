It's Time To Reboot The World



For too long, we have lived under the control of a corrupt and powerful organisation. We are led to believe that we have freedom, that we can make up our own mind and have control over our lives.



But that is a lie.



Those who give us orders and control us are puppets of a larger, worldwide organisation that seeks to deceive and abuse us.



Knowing is enough: You don't have to believe a word I tell you, but I ask that you remain open-minded and do your own research - make your own mind up on the matter. People may call you crazy, it doesn't matter, because you know your own truth.



Fly High, Fear Less.



#RebootTheWorld​ #Freemasons