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It's Time To Reboot The World
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146 views • April 05, 2021
It's Time To Reboot The World
For too long, we have lived under the control of a corrupt and powerful organisation. We are led to believe that we have freedom, that we can make up our own mind and have control over our lives.
But that is a lie.
Those who give us orders and control us are puppets of a larger, worldwide organisation that seeks to deceive and abuse us.
Knowing is enough: You don't have to believe a word I tell you, but I ask that you remain open-minded and do your own research - make your own mind up on the matter. People may call you crazy, it doesn't matter, because you know your own truth.
Fly High, Fear Less.
#RebootTheWorld #Freemasons
For too long, we have lived under the control of a corrupt and powerful organisation. We are led to believe that we have freedom, that we can make up our own mind and have control over our lives.
But that is a lie.
Those who give us orders and control us are puppets of a larger, worldwide organisation that seeks to deceive and abuse us.
Knowing is enough: You don't have to believe a word I tell you, but I ask that you remain open-minded and do your own research - make your own mind up on the matter. People may call you crazy, it doesn't matter, because you know your own truth.
Fly High, Fear Less.
#RebootTheWorld #Freemasons
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