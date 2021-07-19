© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These Need to be Heard Vax Long Haulers are Sick and Hurting with Noone Listening
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • July 19, 2021
#WeWantToBeHeard
These people need to be heard and yet they have been set aside because their reactions to the 'vaccines' have had significant effects. But as it would affect their narrative they shun these people, suggest to them 'it's all in your mind', 'you'll get over it'.
Please visit
www.vaxlonghaulers.com
www.c19vaxreactions.com
These people need to be heard and yet they have been set aside because their reactions to the 'vaccines' have had significant effects. But as it would affect their narrative they shun these people, suggest to them 'it's all in your mind', 'you'll get over it'.
Please visit
www.vaxlonghaulers.com
www.c19vaxreactions.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.