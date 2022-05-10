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Gonzalo Lira II: 2022.05.10 Australia Is The Next Ukraine
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94 views • May 11, 2022
Posted 10May2022 Gonzalo Lira II: George Orwell warned us about constant war in his book "1984". It is happening now. Think about all the wars in the past 60 years caused by the New World Order, the NeoCons and the Military Industrial Complex. Let us start with Vietnam, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and so on. Now the US wants a proxy war with China over the Solomon Islands with Australia like Ukraine doing all the fighting and dying of stead of the United States.
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