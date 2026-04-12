Full statement from JD Vance following 21 hours of talks in Islamabad:

"We have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States."

Vance says the US made clear its red lines and what it would accommodate — Iran chose not to accept US terms. The core issue:

"We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon."

He claims Iran's enrichment facilities "have been destroyed" but says the US hasn't seen "a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term."

Talks collapse.

Adding:

Trump is sharing articles floating a US naval blockade of Iran, the "Venezuela playbook," after talks fail. Here's what that would actually look like.

The idea is the US Navy takes control of the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island strangling Iran's economy while cutting China and India off from their key oil source simultaneously.

The problem: Iran is not Venezuela.

🔸 The strait is only 33km wide at its narrowest point, every ship that enters is within range of Iran's entire coastal arsenal

🔸 Iran's Khalij Fars anti-ship ballistic missiles have a 300km range and are designed specifically to hit moving ships at sea

🔸 Noor and Qader cruise missiles, fired from mobile launchers hidden in coastal caves, cover the entire strait from the Iranian shoreline

🔸 Iran has an estimated 5,000-6,000 naval mines — including influence mines that sit on the seabed and are nearly impossible to detect

🔸 IRGC fast attack swarm boats are designed specifically to overwhelm US destroyers in confined waters — a classified DoD war game found the US lost 16 major warships including a carrier to Iranian swarm tactics

🔸 Iran controls three fortified island outposts (Larak, Qeshm and Abu Musa) sitting directly on the shipping lanes, each with underground bunkers and missile batteries

Iran doesn't even need to win a naval battle, FPRI experts note Iran is running an "insurance blockade," it only needs to strike occasionally to make insurance uneconomical for commercial shipping. That alone shuts the strait down.

Mine clearance in a contested environment takes a minimum of 4 weeks, and the US has decommissioned most of its dedicated minesweepers in CENTCOM. In 1991 it took 40 ships four months to clear Iraqi minefields in a permissive environment.

Meanwhile the USS Gerald R. Ford, cited in the article as leading the blockade, is currently in Split, Croatia being repaired after Iranian strikes. The USS George H.W. Bush is en route as replacement.

Trump may be out-blockaded before the blockade even starts.





Source (https://justthenews.com/government/security/trump-card-president-holds-if-iran-wont-bend-naval-blockade).