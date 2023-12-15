Create New Account
TUCKER CARLSON: WAS 9/11 AN INSIDE JOB? - Building 7 & Tucker's Conspiracy Turnaround
World Alternative Media
Published Yesterday

Josh Sigurdson reports on Tucker Carlson's 9/11 conspiracy revelations after Carlson appeared on Prime Time with Alex Stein and was asked his thoughts on the so-called "conspiracy theory."

Tucker used to resent 9/11 truthers and even dropped his endorsement of Congressman and Dr. Ron Paul in 2012 due to his supporters talking about 9/11 as a false flag on stage at the time.

Tucker has appeared to have done a complete turnaround on the events surrounding 9/11.

In the clip, Tucker explains the obvious coverup and classified documents relating to 9/11 as well as the mystery surrounding World Trade Center Building 7.

In this video, we also play clips from a past episode of World Alternative Media with Richard Gage, AIA who is one of the leading architects speaking out against the lies told regarding 9/11.

Of course the lies surrounding 9/11 lead to millions of deaths worldwide. And the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001 were not the only false flags we've witnessed in the past two decades.


