Palestinian journalist Bisan's statement on the death of doctor Adnan al-Bursh (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/44Vlrpp7HuU?si=PFQn7_SBlWZeAjph

3 May 2024

Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda shares a video in which she speaks on doctor Adnan al-Bursh’s final days and the condition under which he was detained.

Doctor al-Bursh a Palestinian surgeon and professor of orthopaedic medicine, was killed by torture while in Israeli detention, according to a statement from the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.

In what has been termed a "deliberate assassination", Bursh, 50, died in the Israel-controlled Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank on 19 April, according to the Palestinian Civil Affairs Committee, and his body remains withheld.


