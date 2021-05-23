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FCG Church Congregational Prayer, 20210523
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91 views • May 23, 2021
FCG Church Congregational Prayer, 20210523
Sunday, May 23, 2021: Proverbs 4:4-8
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, May 23, 2021: Proverbs 4:4-8
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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