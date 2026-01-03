🔥 2025 ended 2026 begins 💥 💪🏼

Let's do a short re-cap of 2025 and take a look at where WE are for 2026.

Have we moved ahead?

Is there much left for us to do in 2026?

Are WE ready for what is yet to be done?

Where do YOU fit in the plan for 2026?









🔥 Epstein Files release - https://rumble.com/v738e8m--epstein-files-release-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🔥 Exposure Stage - https://rumble.com/v72ot5q--exposure-stage-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





🔥 Tying it all together - https://rumble.com/v71yrgc--tying-it-all-together-.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





🔥 17 Steps https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Awaken to the spark of divine within.

Awakening to your higher self, your soul personality.

We will create heaven on earth. The world as we knew it is over.





🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏





🔥 Trump was a FBI Informant

https://rumble.com/v6yn3ug--trump-was-an-fbi-informant-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





