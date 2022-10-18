Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer Explains Why the Powers-That-Be are Pushing Transgenderism in Schools

Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer returns to The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the globalist’s intentional and systematical dismantling of the American and Christian way of life. Their focus on brainwashing and gaslight kids in the education is especially sick, and there’s a specific reason they are forcing kids to question their sexuality and gender.





Check out Pastor Lahmeyer’s new podcast, Unfiltered, on all of the podcast platforms.





For all of Jeff Dornik’s shows, interviews and articles, please visit https://jeffdornik.com.





