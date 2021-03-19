Tanzania's president reported to have died. My response

If he has died, it's sad but it's not unexpected. I saw the video he made regarding the whole corona and the test and I was concerned for us safety. We are now in the satanic New World Order and yo don't agree to plans for the world, your life is at risk. Which is why we put our houses in order with Jesus so today or tomorrow we are reported dead, it's a gain for us and not seen as a soul for the devil. Eternity has no end or time limit. What man thanks about us is of no significance when it comes to fighting for truth and our souls whilst living in this world as satan's kingdom. We care not, whether treated like John the Baptist or Elijah we will stand for truth, bold, unafraid, just as the Bible declares; fear not them who can kill the body, for they cannot do anything to our soul. The body dies but the soul lives forever.