World Renowned Kickboxer Kicks Socialism’s Ass LIVE On The War Room - War Room Full Show

Savanah Hernandez and Andrew Tate, world renowned kick boxer, host the War Room to discuss Time’s person of the year, the Steele dossier and the fake news media running with these unfounded claims for two years. They are also joined by Julia Song who discusses the realities of socialism and why we need to stop it before it completely takes over the US. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!Savanah Hernandez and Andrew Tate, world renowned kick boxer, host the War Room to discuss Time’s person of the year, the Steele dossier and the fake news media running with these unfounded claims for two years. They are also joined by Julia Song who discusses the realities of socialism and why we need to stop it before it completely takes over the US. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!