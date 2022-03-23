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Honesty From A Former Politician! - The Daily Mojo
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11 views • March 23, 2022
March 23, 2022
Day 738 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
Lara Logan was a guest on Stew Peters' show and had some incredible things to say about truth, the lies we're all being told, and what's really going on in the Ukraine situation. We show you some highlights of the truth bombs she tossed into the arena. Tornadoes are crazy weird animals and as such, do unpredictable things - as one driver in Texas found out! Kamala Harris is dumb - so says Newt Gingrich - we have clips that back it up.
Former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins joins the discussion to tell us what's really going on in Washington and how to fix some of the problems. Hunter Biden's laptop, drunken-sailor spending and short term memory loss are on the agenda.
Links:
TheDougCollinsPodcast.com
@RepDougCollins
Brandon Morse is along since it's Wednesday and the topic du jour is Ron Desantis and the transgender movement.
Links:
https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2022/03/22/desantis-dismisses-lia-thomas-declares-ncaa-womens-swimming-event-winner-the-second-place-finisher-n539430
@TheBrandonMorse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5qtJeio-Hb3Fh9P2fNi7CA
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
Day 738 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
Lara Logan was a guest on Stew Peters' show and had some incredible things to say about truth, the lies we're all being told, and what's really going on in the Ukraine situation. We show you some highlights of the truth bombs she tossed into the arena. Tornadoes are crazy weird animals and as such, do unpredictable things - as one driver in Texas found out! Kamala Harris is dumb - so says Newt Gingrich - we have clips that back it up.
Former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins joins the discussion to tell us what's really going on in Washington and how to fix some of the problems. Hunter Biden's laptop, drunken-sailor spending and short term memory loss are on the agenda.
Links:
TheDougCollinsPodcast.com
@RepDougCollins
Brandon Morse is along since it's Wednesday and the topic du jour is Ron Desantis and the transgender movement.
Links:
https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2022/03/22/desantis-dismisses-lia-thomas-declares-ncaa-womens-swimming-event-winner-the-second-place-finisher-n539430
@TheBrandonMorse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5qtJeio-Hb3Fh9P2fNi7CA
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
WATCH The Daily Mojo LIVE 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or just LISTEN:
https://www.mojo50.com/
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