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Super Volcano - Rapture!!!
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131 views • July 20, 2021
Original video is Here https://youtu.be/My3ixSVwChY
Rapture time could be at hand. The events happening at Yellowstone National Park is alarming. Is the swarms of earthquakes warning us of the coming APOCALYPTIC event that is about to happen? Don't be alarmed, there is a way of escape. Tick Tock, Tick Tock, the countdown could have begun.
You are watching this video and searching for the truth....Pick up his Holy Book, start from page 1 and read. You do not have to read everything at once but read and study to learn what his ways are and what he tells us, it's the true message from him, our Father. Messiah comes but once, he tells us that, Paul tells us, all the Prophets tell us exactly the same thing and when is that? The Last Day, the End, at the Last Trumpet and we that endure to the end will see him "all" eyes are on him when he returns with his mighty angels (reapers) for vengeance first, then his harvest and Judgement....Yes, and finally a Wedding!!!
Matthew 13:24-30 kjv 13:37-43 kjv
John 6:39-40, 44 and 54 kjv
1 and 2 Corinthians (dead rise and we that endure follow for Judgement...Last Trump!)
Revelation 11:15-19 kjv (7th Angel is the Last Trump, notice verse 15 the dead rise for judgement)
2 Thess Chapter 1 and 2 kjv
Same as the Book of Isaiah
Same as the Book if Zechariah
Same as the Book of Revelation
Book of Ruth
Joshua Chapter 6
Deuteronomy Chapter 28-34
Ecc 1:9 kjv
Don't fall for the deceit....pick up the book and read, understand prophecy and scripture are established by two to three witnesses (Matthew 18:16 kjv) you have to verify everything! I leave you with four verses from Messiah (Jesus the Christ).
Matthew 13:39-40
King James Version
39 The enemy that sowed them is the devil; the harvest is the end of the world; and the reapers are the angels.
40 As therefore the tares are gathered and burned in the fire; so shall it be in the end of this world.
and
John 6:39-40
King James Version
39 And this is the Father's will which hath sent me, that of all which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day.
40 And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day.
Read and you will know exactly what will come in the last days!
Jesus Is Coming Soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
Rapture time could be at hand. The events happening at Yellowstone National Park is alarming. Is the swarms of earthquakes warning us of the coming APOCALYPTIC event that is about to happen? Don't be alarmed, there is a way of escape. Tick Tock, Tick Tock, the countdown could have begun.
You are watching this video and searching for the truth....Pick up his Holy Book, start from page 1 and read. You do not have to read everything at once but read and study to learn what his ways are and what he tells us, it's the true message from him, our Father. Messiah comes but once, he tells us that, Paul tells us, all the Prophets tell us exactly the same thing and when is that? The Last Day, the End, at the Last Trumpet and we that endure to the end will see him "all" eyes are on him when he returns with his mighty angels (reapers) for vengeance first, then his harvest and Judgement....Yes, and finally a Wedding!!!
Matthew 13:24-30 kjv 13:37-43 kjv
John 6:39-40, 44 and 54 kjv
1 and 2 Corinthians (dead rise and we that endure follow for Judgement...Last Trump!)
Revelation 11:15-19 kjv (7th Angel is the Last Trump, notice verse 15 the dead rise for judgement)
2 Thess Chapter 1 and 2 kjv
Same as the Book of Isaiah
Same as the Book if Zechariah
Same as the Book of Revelation
Book of Ruth
Joshua Chapter 6
Deuteronomy Chapter 28-34
Ecc 1:9 kjv
Don't fall for the deceit....pick up the book and read, understand prophecy and scripture are established by two to three witnesses (Matthew 18:16 kjv) you have to verify everything! I leave you with four verses from Messiah (Jesus the Christ).
Matthew 13:39-40
King James Version
39 The enemy that sowed them is the devil; the harvest is the end of the world; and the reapers are the angels.
40 As therefore the tares are gathered and burned in the fire; so shall it be in the end of this world.
and
John 6:39-40
King James Version
39 And this is the Father's will which hath sent me, that of all which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day.
40 And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day.
Read and you will know exactly what will come in the last days!
Jesus Is Coming Soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
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