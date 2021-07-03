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COVID Coronavirus Silver Bullet - FLCCC Alliance testifies to senate committee
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44 views • July 03, 2021
Ivermectin, Ivermectin, IVERMECTIN!!! Dr. Pierre Kory MD
If they knew about this cure back in June 2020 then it is my opinion that Faucci and all of his ilk should be charged with Crimes Against Humanity and 1st Degree Murder.
If they knew about this cure back in June 2020 then it is my opinion that Faucci and all of his ilk should be charged with Crimes Against Humanity and 1st Degree Murder.
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