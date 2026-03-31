Satan Klaus’ Great Reset: Controlled Infrastructure Demolition (The No-Food Lights-Out Edition)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world is about to change dramatically. Klaus Schwab promised the next crisis would make the Covaids Plandemic look like a ‘small disturbance’. He was right. Jeff Berwick and Stew Peters talk about reliving late February of 2020 when everyone was talking about a propaganda video of a guy in China falling down. Hardly anyone could see how dramatically the world would change just a month later… and that’s where we are now. Ignore at your peril.
TDV Free Trial | https://dollarvigilante.com/freetrial
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Controlled Demolition of the American Empire | https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5