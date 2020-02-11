© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dark Outpost 11-02-2020 Shadow People
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • November 02, 2020
Prepare Yourself For Any Emergency And Save $100.00 Off A 4 Week Supply Of Food at http://preparewithdavid.com Today!
A shadow person is the perception of a patch of shadow as a living, humanoid figure, and, interpreted as the presence of a spirit or other entity by believers in the paranormal or supernatural. Tonight, we discuss Shadow People with author Mike Ricksecker. A must-see interview! Pus the latest news headlines.
A shadow person is the perception of a patch of shadow as a living, humanoid figure, and, interpreted as the presence of a spirit or other entity by believers in the paranormal or supernatural. Tonight, we discuss Shadow People with author Mike Ricksecker. A must-see interview! Pus the latest news headlines.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.