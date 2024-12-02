Healing from Sexual Betrayal: A Testimony of Faith and Recovery with Beth Brunk & Mayim Vega

In this episode of the Arukah Holistic Podcast, Mayim Vega sits down with Beth Brunk, a survivor of sexual betrayal trauma who has found healing through her faith and commitment to breaking generational strongholds. Beth shares her deeply personal journey of overcoming trauma from an abusive marriage and finding freedom through spiritual healing and daily practices rooted in the Bible.





Tune in to hear Beth discuss her story, the steps she took to reclaim her health and peace of mind, and her invaluable insights for women facing similar challenges. Beth also shares her special offer, "My Top 3 Bible-Based Tips for Women Who Have Been Sexually Betrayed by Their Husband," available on her website, bethbrunk.com. Connect with Beth through her social channels to explore her resources and coaching programs.





