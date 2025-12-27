Meanwhile, Zelensky arrived in Canada—just in time to be briefed that anti-corruption agencies in Kiev are going after his associates, and that Russia has effectively told him to piss off over his foot-dragging on the so-called peace proposals.

Adding, Ukrainian corruption:

Ukrainian channels report that officers from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) are currently entering the government quarter in Kiev.

Ukrainian MP Goncharenko on his Telegram Channel:

In the coming days, NABU and SAP may serve indictments to several MPs from Zelensky’s Servant of the People party. They were reportedly caught receiving off-the-books payments from a black cash fund—envelopes.

Panic is spreading inside the party. No one knows how many were recorded or who exactly is involved. There are rumors that one of the recipients has already begun cooperating with NABU.

The holiday disaster is approaching.

Statement from NABU - Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau:

NABU and SAP, following an undercover operation, exposed an organized criminal group that included sitting members of Ukraine’s parliament. According to investigators, the group systematically took bribes in exchange for votes in the Verkhovna Rada.

Details to follow.

Several Ukrainian outlets report that MP Zheleznyak, who is closely linked to NABU, is hinting that the “group of MPs” exposed today by anti-corruption bodies includes MP Kisel, a close associate of Zelensky’s ally Andrey Yermak’s longtime [Kvartal-95] partner Serhiy Shefir.

According to these reports, NABU has been wiretapping Kisel for nearly two years, including recording his conversations with Shefir. Ukrainian sources have previously claimed that after Mindich fled the country, Shefir took control of key schemes used to siphon off state budget funds.

If NABU is indeed detaining Kisel, it would amount to a direct strike against Zelensky’s inner circle.

Another sign that NABU is conducting investigative actions against MP Yuriy Kisel, who is close to Shefir and Zelensky: Goncharenko reported that these actions are taking place inside the Verkhovna Rada’s Transport Committee offices.

The committee is chaired by Kisel.

NABU stated that officers from the State Guard Directorate are actively obstructing investigators during the searches in parliamentary committee offices.

According to media reports, the investigation is focused specifically on MPs closely linked to Zelensky and Shefir — Kisel and Koryavchenkov.

It’s a little amusing that NABU and SAP — effectively funded and run with Western (mostly American) money — are conducting raids on Zelensky’s inner circle while the clown is on his way to the U.S.

Kind of feels like a setup, not gonna lie.

NABU detectives managed to enter the government quarter despite obstruction by the State Guard Directorate.

According to media reports, they are also carrying out investigative actions at the Parkovy Congress Center, which houses the office of Zelensky’s Servant of the People party.

Amid these investigative actions against Servant of the People MPs, the Rada session was closed, according to MP Maryana Bezuhla.